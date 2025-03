Live CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live cricket score: Salt walks, CSK strike early CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both sides face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and with both teams coming unbeaten into the clash, they will hope to continue their form.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live cricket score: Salt walks, CSK strike early CSK vs RCB CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live updates: Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both sides face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28 and with a win in their previous matches, both teams will hope for another good showing, and will hope for the second win of the season. Match Scorecard

Live updates :CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 live cricket score: Patidar's Bengaluru lock horns with Chennai in Chepauk Auto Refresh Refresh End of the powerplay RCB are 56/1 after six overs.

SALT WALKS! MS Dhoni masterclass in Chepauk! Phil Salt departs on a score of 32 runs after he is stumped out by MSD. RCB lose their 1st wicket on a score of 45 runs.

4 overs done! Sam Curran has come into the attack and it has worked for CSK. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have ample time on their hands and both batters will hope for a big partnership. After 4 overs, the score reads 37-0.

2 overs done! Phil Salt has picked up right where he left off, after 2 overs, the score reads 25-0.

Openers out in the middle! Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are out in the middle, both batters will hope for a good start to the game. Khaleel Ahmed is handed the new ball as the proceedings get underway.

Playing XIs are here! Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Toss update! Chennai Super Kings have won the toss in Chennai and have opted to bowl first! The side will hope to limit RCB to a subpar total and will hope for an easy run chase.

WELCOME! Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The sides are gathered at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and with both teams coming into the game on the back of a win in their previous encounters, they will hope for another good start.