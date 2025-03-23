CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: El-Classico returns to Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: El-Classico returns to Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings host MumbaiCSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: The El Classico of IPL - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - return to Chepauk after 2023. The MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma starrer teams will be locking horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the den of the Super Kings.
CSK will look to begin their season on a high at home as they aim to make an early push for their playoffs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai Indians in the ban-enforced absence of Hardik Pandya. MI will be looking to turn their fortunes after a horrific 2024 when they finished last. Follow for the latest updates on this match.