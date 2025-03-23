CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: El-Classico returns to Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai

Advertisement
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in their first match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The El-Classico returns to the Chepauk after 2023. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav. Image Source : X/CSK
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: The El Classico of IPL - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - return to Chepauk after 2023. The MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma starrer teams will be locking horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the den of the Super Kings. 

CSK will look to begin their season on a high at home as they aim to make an early push for their playoffs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai Indians in the ban-enforced absence of Hardik Pandya. MI will be looking to turn their fortunes after a horrific 2024 when they finished last. Follow for the latest updates on this match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :CSK vs MI IPL 2025 latest updates

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Team squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturajk Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith.

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The El-Classico is here!!

    We are only two days into IPL 2025 and we have the El-Classico at our hands. It's the CSK vs MI, the time for the huge rivalry in IPL 2025 in Chennai. The El-Classico returns to the Chepauk after 2023 as these two heavyweights will look to give it their all in their opening clash. Stay tuned for all the updates on this match.

