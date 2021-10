CSK vs KKR Final Live Streaming IPL 2021: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs KKR Final Live Streaming IPL 2021: Check full details on when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online.

MS Dhoni 's Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Eoin Morgan , in the high-octane grand finale of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium.

It will be a record ninth final appearance in 12 editions for Chennai, who have won three titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Kolkata, on the other hand, have won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. They will play their third final. It will also be a repeat of the 2012 IPL final, where both teams faced each other.

Chennai beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 in Dubai and became the first team to reach IPL 2021 final. Kolkata also defeated the same team by three wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 2 to secure finals berth after seven years. The title clash will be a battle between two best white-ball captains -- MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Final CSK vs DC (Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Online and TV Telecast.

The CSK vs KKR (Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders) will be the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

