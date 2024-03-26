CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans as Gaikwad-Gill go face-to-face

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will host Gujarat Titans in the seventh match of IPL 2024 as the 2023 finalists go head-to-head against each other. It is also a clash between two young captains - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 18:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CSK face GT at Chepauk.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: It's the battle of two young captains, two star batters and two leaders in the making. When the MA Chidambaram Stadium fills to its capacity on Tuesday, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad will walk out with heads high and hearts eager to rebuild the success of their respective previous game. It will be Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk as the 2023 finalists go head-to-head against each other for the first time in the tournament.

MS Dhoni's starter Super Kings are coming off a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 opener, while the Titans are in Chennai on the back of a thrilling win against their former captain Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. The contest holds its share of significance. Follow for all the live updates from the match here.

Live updates :CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Mar 26, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rematch of IPL 2023 final

    Do you remember?

    CSK beat GT in IPL 2023 final with Ravindra Jadeja scoring 10 runs off the last two balls. Will GT be able to avenge that loss?

  • Mar 26, 2024 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK fans eager for the clash!!

    People have started to come in numbers and it is set to be a yellow sea at Chepauk. They are excited to watch Ruturaj, Dhoni and all the other CSK stars.

  • Mar 26, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IPL 2024 live match: Watch out for Gaikwad, Omarzai and Rahane!

    CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, batter Ajinkya Rahane and GT all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will be the ones to keep the eyes on. Gaikwad has hit Rashid Khan for 95 runs in 60 balls. Rahane strikes at over 158 strike rate in his first 10 balls. Omarzai will look to strengthen GT's bowling line-up in absence of Shami.

  • Mar 26, 2024 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs GT: Matheesha Pathirana available but will he be selected?

    Matheesha Pathirana, who missed the previous game of the season, is now available for this clash, Stephen Fleming confirmed. He has joined the team camp. But will he be picked for Mustafizur after the Bangladesh pacer's 4/29 bowling figures vs RCB? Looks tough, though

  • Mar 26, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IPL 2024 live: CSK vs GT H2H

    Since Gujarat Titans' existence in 2022, CSK and GT have faced each other five times. GT have an upper hand over CSK with three wins to CSK's two. But CSK would be afresh of the memories of the 2023 final - the biggest time that they got one over the Titans. Will this become 3-3 square today, or will GT extend the lead? We shall find it out soon.

  • Mar 26, 2024 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash loading...

    It's time for the two finalists and last two winners of IPL to take on each other. Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Gujarat Titans in match number 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The clash is also the clash of two young skippers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill - who have got the captaincy into this season only. This shall be a fascinating contest. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Mali, take you across this game in Chepauk.

