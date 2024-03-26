CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans as Gaikwad-Gill go face-to-face

It's time for the two finalists and last two winners of IPL to take on each other. Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Gujarat Titans in match number 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The clash is also the clash of two young skippers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill - who have got the captaincy into this season only. This shall be a fascinating contest. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Mali, take you across this game in Chepauk.