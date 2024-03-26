CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans as Gaikwad-Gill go face-to-face

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans as Gaikwad-Gill go face-to-faceCSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: It's the battle of two young captains, two star batters and two leaders in the making. When the MA Chidambaram Stadium fills to its capacity on Tuesday, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad will walk out with heads high and hearts eager to rebuild the success of their respective previous game. It will be Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk as the 2023 finalists go head-to-head against each other for the first time in the tournament.
MS Dhoni's starter Super Kings are coming off a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 opener, while the Titans are in Chennai on the back of a thrilling win against their former captain Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. The contest holds its share of significance. Follow for all the live updates from the match here.