Friday, September 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & CSK pay tribute to Dean Jones and singer Balasubrahmanyam

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & CSK pay tribute to Dean Jones and singer Balasubrahmanyam

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Dean Jones during the CSK vs DC tie played on Friday in Dubai.

PTI PTI
Dubai Updated on: September 25, 2020 22:24 IST
ms dhoni shreyas iyer csk dc ipl 2020
Image Source : IPLT20

Shreyas Iyer (left) and MS Dhoni wearing black armbands in Dubai on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Related Stories

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones.

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVD-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a massive heart attack on Thursday in Mumbai.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X