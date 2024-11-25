Monday, November 25, 2024
     
CSK full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Ravi Ashwin's homecoming, smart buys standout

Making smart buys was the highlight for Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2025 mega auction. They picked the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway at bargain prices. Here is CSK's full squad for IPL 2025 after the mega auction.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2024 20:10 IST
CSK full squad for IPL 2025.
CSK full squad for IPL 2025.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings made some pretty smart buys at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah to build their squad for the future seasons. CSK, who had retained the majority of their core players, made some bargain picks at the auction table in Jeddah.

It was a homecoming for veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Ravi Ashwin who was picked back by CSK for a price of Rs 9.75 crore. Ashwin has been an integral part of the Super Kings from 2008 to 2015 but parted ways with the franchise after that. 

CSK squad for IPL 2025:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (R), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube (R), Deepak Hooda, Ravi Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Matheesha Pathirana (R), Ravindra Jadeja (R), MS Dhoni (R)

