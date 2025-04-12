CSK are down on confidence and intent, got their plan wrong against KKR: Michael Clarke Chennai Super Kings have lost five out of their six matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After their humiliating defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, former captain Michael Clarke opened up on their poor game plan and intent.

Chennai Super Kings had a terrible start to their IPL 2025 campaign. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered five defeats in six matches and is currently ninth on the points table. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the five-time champions produced a poor batting performance, as they made only 103 runs in the first innings. KKR had no trouble in chasing it as the defending champions won the match by eight wickets and 61 balls remaining.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke meanwhile decoded CSK’s approach stating that the players are down on confidence and intent. He noted that CSK had got their plan wrong against KKR and noted that they had a conservative approach, which need to change for the team to get back to winning ways.

“(The) wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong,” JioStar expert Clarke said.

“The way they went about it, it's clear they’re down on confidence and their intent… well, there was no intent. At the moment, it seems like a very conservative approach, just trying to get close to winning or avoid a big defeat. Instead, they should throw it all on the line, risk everything, and try to win the game. That kind of change is easier said than done,” he added.

CSK notably need to sort their batting. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out owing to an elbow injury, things are looking complicated for them. There were plenty of expectations from openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra but the New Zealand duo is yet to come to the party. The middle order featuring Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar and Dhoni have underperformed, which is a massive concern.