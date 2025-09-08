‘Cricket will miss him’: Chris Gayle gives his take on Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently came forward and talked about Virat Kohli's decision to retirement from the longest format of the game. He also gave his take on the star batter's IPL winning campaign.

New Delhi:

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently came forward and expressed his opinion on India batter Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from the longest format of the game. It is worth noting that Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, after playing 123 Test matches and amassing 9,230 runs to his name.

After his announcement to retire from test cricket, many opined that Kohli’s decision came a little too early, and the same was the thinking of Chris Gayle. Speaking in a recent interview, Gayle opined that the sport will miss Kohli in whites and that he retired way too early.

“Oh yeah, very early. Very early. You know, for whatever reason, I don’t know, but Cricket will miss him 100%. Cricket will miss him. He’s a massive, massive figure for the game of cricket,” Gayle said in a YouTube video with Shubhankar Mishra.

Furthermore, he also talked about Kohli’s campaign in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and how glad he is that the ace batter ended up lifting the trophy as well.

“I’m just happy a guy like Virat lifted the trophy as well, because you know there was so much talk here and there. We’d been to a couple of finals together, so I was really overwhelmed to actually be a part of that RCB team, to lift the trophy. And just as I’m happy, I’m sure AB was just as excited for RCB as well,” Gayle said.

Gayle opened up on his bond with Kohli and De Villiers

In the same interview, Gayle also reflected on the bond he shared in Royal Challengers Bengaluru with AB de Villiers and Kohli. Branding them as legends, Gayle went on to heap massive praise on the duo.

“Those legends, phenomenal players, phenomenal people as well. You know, very cool, very down-to-earth as well. Good vibes, good energy. I had a great time playing with these guys in the dressing room. We had some great memories. We shared some great memories,” Gayle said.