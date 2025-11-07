Cricket to make debut at PanAm Games 2027, ICC approves increase in funds to Associate members for 2026 Cricket has been played in the Asian Games and African Games before, but will be making its debut at the PanAm Games in 2027. The sport will also return to the Olympics after 128 years in the Los Angeles Games 2028.

New Delhi:

Taking steps to push the growth of cricket into different regions of the world, cricket has been confirmed to make its debut in the PanAm Games in 2027 and has also been confirmed for the Asian Games 2026 and the African Games 2027. The International Cricket Council confirmed the decisions as the board looks to grow the game further.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years as the Los Angeles Games will host the sport in 2028. Moreover, cricket will now be played in three more multi-sport events. While it will make its debut in the PanAm games in Lima, Peru, it has been played in the Asian Games and African Games before.

"The Board reviewed the ICC’s ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28), as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape," ICC wrote in its statement.

"It commended the efforts being made to include Cricket in regional multi-sport games, which would mean increased participation opportunities for countries. Cricket is now confirmed to feature across multiple multisport events through to 2028, including:

Asian Games 2026 (Aichi–Nagoya, Japan)

African Games 2027 (Cairo, Egypt)

PanAm Games 2027 (Lima, Peru), where cricket will make its debut," it added.

Apart from taking it to different regions, the ICC has also confirmed an increase in funds to the Associate members for equitable growth. "Reflecting the ICC’s commitment to equitable growth, the Board approved an increase of nearly 10% in distribution for funds to its Associate Members for the year 2026. The uplift in funding will enable these countries to invest further in domestic programmes, high-performance structures, and cricket development across emerging regions," the board added.

Apart from it, the ICC has also ratified the appointments of several members of the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, namely Ashley De Silva, Mithali Raj, Amol Muzumdar, Ben Sawyer, Charlotte Edwards, and Sala Stella Siale-Vaea.