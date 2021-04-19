Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match CSK vs RR: Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 12th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

The last of the team to two teams to play their third round of league games, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have suffered a similar fate in the journey so far in IPL 2021. Both their opening tie before bouncing back to win their second. Heading into the game, MS Dhoni will be happy with Deepak Chahar having found his form with the new ball, having picked his best figures in the last game. For Rajasthan Royals, the lower-middle contribution from David Miller and Chris Morris was a huge positive besides Jaydev Unadkat's impressive figures with the new ball.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 12th match?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh