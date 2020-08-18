Caribbean Premier League 2020: Schedule, Venues, Teams, Timings, Fixtures and other details

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Caribbean Premier League 2020: Find full details on schedule, venues, teams, timings, fixtures and all the other details from the CPL 2020.

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Schedule, Venues, Teams, Timings: The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is set to begin tonight, when Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Trinidad. The CPL 2020 will be the first major domestic T20 tournament since the return of cricketing action after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The international cricket had returned on July 8 when England had hosted West Indies for a three-match series, while an ODI series took place between England and Ireland towards the end of July. The CPL 2020 will take place between August 18-September 10, comprising a total of 33 matches. Eight teams are taking part in the CPL 2020 and all the matches will be played in two stadiums in Trinidad - Brian Lara Stadium ((Tarouba) and Queen’s Park Oval (Port of Spain). Pravin Tambe will become the first Indian to take part in CPL, as he represents Trinbago Knight Riders. The CPL 2020 will be on broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and you can catch the live streaming online on the 'FanCode' app.

Here's the full schedule of CPL 2020 - All timings in IST:

August 18, 07:30 PM: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 19, 03:00 AM: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 19, 07:30 PM: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

August 20, 03:00 AM: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 20, 07:30 PM: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

August 21, 03:00 AM: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 22, 7:30 AM: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 22, 11:45 PM: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

August 23, 07:30 PM: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

August 23, 11:45 PM: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

August 25, 07:30 PM: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados

August 26, 03:00 AM: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 26, 07:30 PM: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 27, 03:00 AM: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 27, 07:30 PM: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 28, 03:00 AM: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 29, 07:30 PM: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 29, 11:45 AM: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 30, 07:30 PM: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

August 30, 11:45 PM: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 1, 07:30 PM: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 2, 03:00 AM: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

September 2, 07:30 PM: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

September 3, 03:00 AM: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 3, 07:30 PM: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

September 4, 03:00 AM: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 5, 07:30 PM: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

September 5, 11:45 PM: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

September 6, 07:30 PM: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 6, 11:45 PM: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

September 8, TBC: Semi-final 1 (1st v 4th)

September 8, TBC: Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

September 10, TBC: Final

