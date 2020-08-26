Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to take 500 T20 wickets

On dismissing Rakheem Cornwall on Wednesday during a CPL match, West Indies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first cricketer ever to take 500 wickets in T20 history. No other bowler has even taken 400 wickets.
More to follow...
On dismissing Rakheem Cornwall on Wednesday during a CPL match, West Indies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first cricketer ever to take 500 wickets in T20 history. No other bowler has even taken 400 wickets.
More to follow...
Live Scorecard
Top News
Latest News