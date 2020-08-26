Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to take 500 T20 wickets

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
On dismissing Rakheem Cornwall on Wednesday during a CPL match, Dwayne Bravo became the first cricketer ever to take 500 wickets in T20 history. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2020 20:00 IST
On dismissing Rakheem Cornwall on Wednesday during a CPL match, West Indies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first cricketer ever to take 500 wickets in T20 history. No other bowler has even taken 400 wickets. 

More to follow...

