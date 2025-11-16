Courtney Walsh promises 'smart, fearless cricket' as Royal Champs gear up for Abu Dhabi T10 Debut Courtney Walsh says the Royal Champs will play "smart, fearless cricket" as they prepare for their Abu Dhabi T10 debut. The team enters its maiden season with confidence, balance, and a bold approach.

New Delhi:

In what promises to be one of the most exciting storylines of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, the Royal Champs are gearing up for their much-anticipated debut in the world’s fastest cricket tournament.

Led by Head Coach and West Indies legend Sir Courtney Walsh, the team will kick off their campaign against the Vista Riders on November 19 at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium.

As the franchise prepares for its maiden season, Walsh shared his thoughts on the squad’s balance, preparation, and goals ahead of their first appearance.

"Stepping into the Abu Dhabi T10 is a thrilling milestone, and I’m extremely pleased with how the squad has come together," said Walsh. "Our aim is to play smart, fearless cricket that combines intent with strong game awareness. With world-class players like Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, and Chris Jordan, supported by rising talents such as Isuru Udana and Daniel Sams, we’ve built a unit capable of adapting to the pace of this format. The energy in the camp has been phenomenal, and we’re ready to make an impact."

The Royal Champs have assembled a well-rounded squad featuring a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging stars. Shakib Al Hasan’s leadership and all-round excellence will anchor the side, while Jason Roy and Angelo Mathews bring explosive firepower to the top order. The bowling attack - led by Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, and Isuru Udana - adds pace, variety, and experience, supported by a dynamic middle order infused with both composure and flair.

Royal Champs CEO Rajeshree Shete expressed pride and anticipation as the team prepares for its first appearance in the Abu Dhabi T10. "This debut season is a moment of immense pride for us," said Shete. "Building this team from the ground up has been an incredibly rewarding journey, and the squad embodies our values of courage, teamwork, and excellence. With Courtney Walsh leading the way and veterans like Shakib mentoring our young players, we are confident in our direction. We’re here not just to compete, but to set a benchmark for professionalism and entertainment. The entire Royal Champs family is buzzing for November 22."

With a clear game plan and strong preparation, the Royal Champs aim to make an immediate impression and build early momentum in their debut season.

Walsh concluded with optimism: "This team has the talent and temperament to surprise a few people. Our goal is to stay composed under pressure, execute our plans, and play cricket our fans can be proud of. It’s a new chapter, and every player is eager to make it count."