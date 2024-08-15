'Consistency is important, but shuffling makes things interesting': Jay Shah on mega auction for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jay Shah during the ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 14, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah revealed that he will take a final decision on an IPL mega auction and impact player rule in the coming days. The BCCI recently held a team meeting with all franchise owners but is yet to decide on mega auction and change in player retention rules.

Various reports suggested that the owners are not in favour of a mega auction and are looking to retain the majority of their players. The BCCI last held a mega auction prior to the 2022 season when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made their debut with new teams.

While speaking to TOI, Jay Shah confirmed that the settled teams are not in favour of a mega auction but added that 'shuffling things' helps the game grow.

"We have heard everyone out and the decision rests on BCCI," Jay Shah said. "We must take the majority view on it. But the minority view is also important. The teams that are settled do not want a mega auction but those franchises that have unsettled teams, want a mega auction.

"As a cricket fan, I feel consistency is important, but shuffling things up makes it interesting and helps in growing the game."

Jay Shah also explained the BCCI's stand on the impact role and pointed out the pros and cons. He said that the impact player rule is important for the broadcasters and added that the BCCI will decide on whether to scrap the rule or continue with it in the IPL 2025.

"We had a long chat with the franchise owners in the recent meeting we had," Jay Shah added further. "The Impact player rule has its pros and cons. The negative is that it makes the all-rounders' roles redundant. The positive is it creates a spot for an Indian player to showcase his talent. We should also think about the broadcaster, who is paying a lot of money. But as an administrator for me, the game is bigger and we will decide in a few days."