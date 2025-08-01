Chris Woakes suffers shoulder dislocation, Ashes participation in doubt England all-rounder Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder on Day 1 of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. As things stand, the 36-year-old is likely to undergo surgery, and that might put his participation in the Ashes under threat.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder on Day 1 of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. In the final session of the day, the 36-year-old dived to save a boundary, but hurt his shoulder in the process. He was visibly in pain and complained of an injury as the physios immediately attended to him. Later, on Day 2, the England team management confirmed that Woakes’ injury was serious and he was ruled out for the rest of the match. Meanwhile, as things stand, he could even miss out on the upcoming Ashes, slated to begin on November 21.

As per The Telegraph, Woakes underwent scans after Day 1, which confirmed a serious dislocation to his left shoulder, likely requiring surgery and ruling him out for several months. Initial assessments confirmed the dislocation, and while further evaluation is needed to determine the full extent of the damage, early indications suggest surgery is likely. Meanwhile, for a bowler of Woakes' age and role, recovery from such an injury could take up to six months.

Now, it needs to be seen if the all-rounder recovers in time or end up missing the Ashes, which is a possibility as England is very unlikely to carry an injured player for such a marquee series.

Who can fill Woakes' void?

Meanwhile, Woakes’s absence is a significant blow to England, particularly after being the only bowler to feature in all five gruelling Tests this summer. His consistency and effort provided some much-needed stability in an otherwise chaotic series.

With his availability now in serious doubt, selectors may turn to younger options such as Sam Cook to fill the void. The team management will also keep an eye on Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson. The duo is likely to play an important role in the Ashes tour, especially if the experienced Woakes is unavailable.