Chris Lynn creates history in BBL as Adelaide Strikers end New Year Eve's drought Chris Lynn has created history in the Big Bash League as he put up a stellar performance for Adelaide Strikers in their clash against Brisbane Heat. Lynn hit an unbeaten 79 in the 123-run chase.

Australia opener Chris Lynn has etched his name into the history books as he became the first-ever player to slam 4000 runs in Big Bash League. Lynn achieved the milestone during Adelaide Striker's clash against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, December 31.

Lynn smacked a an unbeaten 49-ball 79 in the meagre 122-run chase against the Heat as he helped his Strikers win their first-ever New Year's eve clash since 2018. His stellar knock was filled with six fours and as many sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 192.68.

Coming into the clash, the 35-year-old Aussie needed 65 runs and he got there in style with his outrageous innings.

Most runs in BBL history:

1 - Chris Lynn: 4065 runs in 129 innings

2 - Aaron Finch: 3311 runs in 105 innings

3 - Glenn Maxwell: 3282 runs in 115 innings

4 - Moises Henriques: 3188 runs in 137 innings

5 - D'Arcy Short: 3138 runs in 102 innings

Strikers break New Year's Eve's curse

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have registered their first win on New Year's Eve since 2018. They had been on the wrong end of all the New Year's Eve games from 2019 onwards, including a couple of close ones in the past six seasons.

Coming back to the match, England fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali and uncapped Aussie pacer Liam Scott starred with the ball as they shared seven wickets and played a vital part in restricting the Heat to just 122. Scott was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 2/12 in four overs.

Brisbane Heat's Playing XI: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett(c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson

Adelaide Strikers' Playing XI: Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey(w), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Lloyd Pope