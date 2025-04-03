Chris Gayle suggests star India batter to stay firm about his batting position Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently came forward and talked about how star India batter KL Rahul should stay firm about his batting position in the national team and not vary his position.

Star India batter KL Rahul has been the talk of the town as of late; the 32-year-old was exceptional for the Indian team in their recent triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025. Furthermore, he looked in good touch in his short-lived innings in his first IPL 2025 game for Delhi Capitals.

Apart from performances, another thing that KL Rahul is known for is his versatility. His ability to bat at any required position has been a very crucial factor in the Indian team's success across formats. Speaking of the same, former West Indies batter Chris Gayle took centre stage and talked about how Rahul should demand a stable batting position for himself in the team.

“He’s playing a team sport. And I know he’s doing it for the team, as he’s said in interviews. He bats where the captain wants him to. But I think he should stand firm and say, ‘Listen, Skipper, Coach, this is my position,’” Gayle told InsideSport.

“Even though those youngsters are doing so well at the top, he could say, ‘I’ve been around longer than these guys. This is where I want to be. This is my spot.’ You’ve got to be a bit more demanding and tell them, ‘I want to be in my rightful position—whether you choose me to open the batting or bat at number three.’ He deserves that opportunity,” Gayle added.

Furthermore, Gayle opined that he wishes KL Rahul would bat in the top three of the Indian team. “I would love to see him in the top three because he’s such a quality player. He can be very destructive with the white ball, and he’s capable with the red ball too. But he hasn’t really gotten that chance—or been given that chance—to exploit the top order,” Gayle said.

It is worth noting that Rahul is currently fulfilling his duties for Delhi Capitals. He missed the first game of the season for the side due to the birth of his child but joined the camp for the second game.