Chris Gayle hails Abhishek Sharma, claims SRH batter can break his historic 175 | Exclusive Chris Gayle heaped praise on the rising Abhishek Sharma for showing immense potential in his young T20 career. In an exclusive chat with Indian TV, Gayle stated that Abhishek can break his historic record of 175* after seeing his exploits in SRH's clash against PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma set the world on fire during his ballistic 141-run knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash against Punjab Kings. Abhishek played a blistering 55-ball 141-run knock as he helped SRH chase down 246, the second-highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Abhishek slammed the biggest knock by an Indian player, surpassing the previous record of KL Rahul, who had hit 132* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020. Former PBKS and RCB cricketer, Chris Gayle, has heaped praise on Abhishek and claimed that he can break his historic record of 175* that the Universe Boss set up in 2013 against Pune Warriors India.

Speaking to India TV, Gayle said Abhishek and a few other guys have the potential to break his record. "Of course he can (break my 175 record)," Gayle told India TV.

His innings was a fantastic one. Getting 140-odd runs in T20 is amazing. These days, T20 centuries are like a walk in the park for these players. Yes, he can get 175, he is young as well. He has shown the potential. Guys like Nicholas Pooran and Travis Head are dangerous players (too). The way these guys are scoring is fantastic. Great to see the game entertaining more," he said.

Gayle also opened up on Priyansh Arya and his highly impressive start to his IPL career. "He is a left-hander, and left-handers are the best. All I can say is keep going, youngster, keep smashing out of the park, and that's what left-handers do. We take the bowlers on, we score a big hundred and win the game," he said.

Gayle also dropped his IPL winner prediction, and he named two teams, one of whom might get their hands on the title. "I am going for two teams. I am going for RCB. I am still sticking with the guns, will go with them, and the Punjab Kings. They have not won the IPL before, so I am rooting for them," he said.

Gayle also opened on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's T20I retirements, saying he is disappointed that they have retired from the shortest international format. "Those two guys, they are eligible to play as long as they can. I am disappointed that they retired from T20Is. Those guys have a lot to offer. I know that the youngsters have a lot to offer, but those two guys set the train and have a lot to offer," he added.

Watch the Video here: