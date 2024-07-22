Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals reason behind Ravindra Jadeja's non-selection in ODIs for Sri Lanka tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja.

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja is "very much in the scheme of things" as far as India's foreseeable ODI future is concerned. Agarkar's statement has put an end to the speculations that have been doing rounds across social media platforms, suggesting a potential end to Jadeja's ODI career.

"We should have clarified that after selection that 'No he (Ravindra Jadeja) has not been dropped'. He's very much in the scheme of things," Agarkar said during a press conference in Mumbai ahead of Team India's departure for the Sri Lanka tour.

Notably, the ODI series against Sri Lanka will mark the beginning of India's prep for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan in February-March. India are one of the eight teams to qualify for the event which will mark its return after seven years.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy, having won it under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed in England in 2017. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the security measures. However, it is still unclear whether India will travel to their neighbouring country for the conduct of the event.

Meanwhile, India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour indicates the core of the team for the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa. Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are poised to continue playing the 50-over format till the mega event in 2027.

The duo has already retired from T20Is and is now expected to focus on winning the premier titles in Tests and ODIs.

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour

Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.