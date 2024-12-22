Chetan Sharma suggests role change for struggling Rohit Sharma ahead of Melbourne Test | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samip Rajguru with Chetan Sharma in Noida on December 21, 2024

The former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma shared some valuable advice to struggling Rohit Sharma in an exclusive interaction with India TV on Sunday, December 22. The former BCCI chairman of the selection committee also offered a change in role for Rohit and batting order shuffle for the Indian side ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne starting on December 26.

After a dominant win in the series opener in Perth, India suffered a huge loss in the second match in Adelaide and were rescued by rain in the third game in Brisbane. With the series levelled at 1-1, both teams are expected to produce their best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with one eye on the World Test Championship final berth.

India's win in the series opener came in Rohit's absence as KL Rahul opened an innings and impressed with a bat to cement his place in playing eleven as an opener in the next two games as well. Rohit batted in the No.6 position in the last two games but struggled to contribute with just 19 runs in three innings.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Chetan Sharma advised Rohit to stick to his aggressive approach and open an innings in the rest of the Australia tour. Chetan suggested Rohit to open an innings ahead of KL Rahul adding the latter's versatility to bat in any position.

"Out bowlers have been impressive but batting has let us down in this series so far," Chetan Sharma told India TV sports editor Samip Rajguru. "I think a change in the batting order will help India going into the fourth Test and Rohit has to open. I have nothing against KL Rahul who can bat in any position and score runs consistently. But Rohit's aggression as an opener might help India demoralise Australian bowlers as Rishabh does. Out batters can score aggressively if they play in their natural positions."

Watch Full Interaction: