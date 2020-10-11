Chennai Super Kings may look to bolster batting in IPL 2020 mid-season transfer

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

With mid-season transfer on after the double-header on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings may look to bolster their teams batting with an experienced batsman, possibly someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently cooling heels in the Delhi Capitals camp without getting an opportunity to play.

The Indian cricket board had introduced mid-season transfer last year. However, they have made a change this year. Unlike last year, when only uncapped players could be transferred, this time capped players have also been included.

The only criterion is that the capped players should not have played more than two games.

Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, and Chris Lynn are the other big names that Chennai Super Kings may consider. Someone like Lynn or Banton could be pushed up the order with Faf du Plessis coming down the order. Rahane has opened the batting as well as played in the middle-order.

On Sunday, CSK skipper MS Dhoni blamed batsmen for getting tentative after the three-time IPL champions failed to chase another total, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Our batting has lacked a bit of power from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play," Dhoni said after the match.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage