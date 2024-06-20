Chance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to go past Babar Azam one final time in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

India are set to face Afghanistan today in their first Super 8 encounter of the T20 World Cup. The USA leg matches of the team are ended and they will be expecting better pitches to bat on in the crucial stage of the mega event. Al eyes will especially be on Virat Kohli who has scored only five runs so far in three matches so far opening the innings.

Even the skipper Rohit Sharma has registered low scores after a decent half-century in the opening game against Ireland. But to be fair to both of them, batting conditions were extremely tough in New York while India's last game in Florida against Canada got washed out. India will face Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados where the tournament has witnessed one of the only three 200-plus totals in T20 World Cup 2024.

With better batting conditions on offer, both Rohit and Kohli will be eyeing Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record to become the highest run-getter in T20Is. Both the superstar cricketers are currently tied at 4042 runs in the shortest format for India with Babar sitting pretty at the top amassing 4145 runs. However, he won't be adding to his tally with Pakistan already knocked out of the competition.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both have one final chance to enjoy their legacy at the top in T20Is as they are unlikely to feature in the format after the ongoing World Cup with transition imminent. They need 104 runs to go past Babar and they have at least three matches to do so in the Super 8 round.

