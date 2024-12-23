Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan scheduled for February 23 in UAE | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK clash locked on February 23 in UAE

India will play their matches in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE. The decision was taken after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak, senior UAE minister and the head of Emirates Cricket Board, in Pakistan. Even though the official schedule is yet to be announced by the ICC, the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is set to take place on February 23, Sunday.

Moreover, according to a report in the ESPNCricinfo, India have been slotted in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The tournament is set to get underway on February 19 with the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Team India will start their campaign the very next day, most likely in Dubai, against Bangladesh.

Group B comprises Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa even as, apart from India games, the venues finalised to host the Champions Trophy matches are - Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The two semifinals are scheduled for March 4 (without a reserve day) and March 5 (with a reserve day). The final is set to take place on March 9 with a reserve day in place. Interestingly, a makeshift arrangement has also been made that the first semifinal will be played in the UAE only if India qualify and the same is the case with the final. The summit clash on March 9 (Sunday) is slotted for Lahore, with the provision of holding it in the UAE if India make it that far.

ICC is expected to announce the final schedule of the Champions Trophy soon. For the unversed, the hybrid model for the tournament was finalised after all the parties involved agreed that Pakistan would also play its matches at the ICC events hosted by India at a neutral venue till 2027. Moreover, Pakistan have also been awarded the hosting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2028.