Champions Trophy 2025: ICC announces revised itinerary for tour after PoK snub to Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed pose with the ICC Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a revised itinerary for the Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to take it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The newly announced itinerary doesn't include any of the regions that lie in PoK.

The tour will get underway in Islamabad and the trophy will be presented for exhibition at Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque and the Pakistan Monument on the opening day. Pakistan's legendary pacer, Shoaib Akhtar will accompany the silverware.

Following Islamabad, the tour will then advance to Karachi and Abbottabad before its final destination in Pakistan i.e. Taxilla. Notably, the global trophy tour is an attempt by the apex cricket governing body to draw more fan engagement before the start of the tournament.

Timeline of the Trophy Tour:

16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan

17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan

19 November- Murree, Pakistan

20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan

22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

15 – 22 December – South Africa

25 December – 5 January – Australia

6 – 11 January – New Zealand

12 – 14 January – England

15 – 26 January – India

27 January – event start – Pakistan

Initially, the PCB wanted to take the silverware to Hunza, Skardu and the capital of PoK - Muzaffarabad. However, a swift move by the ICC foiled PCB's plans. Netizens were quick to call PCB out over the issue and the board faced severe backlash across several social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear to the ICC that Team India will not travel to Pakistan to play in the forthcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan has added a new element to the entire saga.