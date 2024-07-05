Captain Shubman Gill confirms India's opening pair and no.3 option for Zimbabwe T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Team India's interim head coach VVS Laxman and captain Shubman Gill in Harare on July 3, 2024

Shubman Gill revealed India's preferred top order for the upcoming T20Is against Zimbabwe on Friday, July 6. In the first assignment after the T20 World Cup 2024 success, the Indian captain is leading the young side in a five-match T20I series and confirmed that he will open India's innings in the first match on Saturday.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at Harare Sports Club, Gill confirmed that he will open with uncapped Abhishek Sharma. The latter is set to receive his first international cap after scoring over 500 runs in the IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 204.21.

Gill also added that the star Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat in the crucial no.3 position. With Yashasvi Jaiswal missing out on the first two games of the series, Abhishek will look to grab the opportunity with open arms.

"I think Rohit Bhai was an opener and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup," Shubman Gill said. "I have also opened in T20s. So, I think I will want to open in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma will open with me and Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3 position."

The veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opened in all eight games in the recent T20 World Cup, leaving Jaiswal on the bench and Gill to the reserves. But the legendary duo said farewell to T20Is after beating South Africa in the final, making a way for the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Gill talked about matching the level of Rohit and Virat and added that every cricketer sets his own goal.

"Pressure and expectations will always remain. But what Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai have achieved, if I look to achieve that or reach that, it will be very difficult for me. Every player has his own goal, that he wants to reach. That is the pressure. If you want to reach where other people have reached, then you have more pressure," Gill added.

India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.