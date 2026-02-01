Can India qualify for U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal if they lose to Pakistan? India look to become the fourth and final team to qualify for the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinals as they lock horns against Pakistan in a crucial Super Six clash. India scored 252 in their first innings. Can India qualify for the U19 World Cup semis even if they lose to Pakistan? Check here.

New Delhi:

India lock horns against Pakistan in a crucial U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Sunday, February 1, with a semifinal spot up for grabs. India are one of only three undefeated teams in the tournament and are battling it out to keep their run going against the arch-rivals.

The Indian players put up a strong fight with the bat despite losing their way at the start. Vedant Trivedi put up a strong 68 from 98 balls, while Kanish Chouhan helped in the finish with 35 as India were bowled out for 252. With the target not that big, India are in danger of losing the match, which could hamper their qualification in the semifinals.

Can India qualify for the semis even if they lose to Pakistan?

Yes, India can still qualify for the semifinals even if they lose to Pakistan in the Super Six. A loss would put India on level with Pakistan on six points; however, a super net run rate for the Men in Blue can still take the Indian team ahead.

If India lose the match, they need to ensure that they don't go down to the Pakistan team by a big margin. For India to keep their NRR over Pakistan and qualify for the semis, they need to ensure that Pakistan do not chase the target down in 33.3 overs if they make exactly 253. Pakistan have a luxury to take it a bit longer to 34.3 overs if they finish with a six and make 258.