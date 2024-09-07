Cameron Green's all-round heroics in third T20I lead Australia to 3-0 series win against Scotland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tim David and Cameron Green during the Scotland vs Australia T20 game in Edinburgh on September 7, 2024

Australia wrapped up their first-ever T20I series against Scotland after another easy win in the third match in Edinburgh on Saturday. The star all-rounder Cameron Green shone with both bat and ball as Australia registered a six-wicket win to prove their superiority against the hosts.

After two easy wins in the first two games, Australia struggled for similar dominance in the third match. Scotland posted a challenging total of 149 while batting first and then picked some early wickets to make things interesting.

But Green smashed 62* off 39 balls to power Australia to an impressive chase with six wickets and 23 balls remaining. Playing their first-ever international match since their poor show in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side managed to recapture form ahead of the white-ball series against England.

Australia Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie.

More to follow...