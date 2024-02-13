Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Cameron Boyce re-signs with Adelaide Strikers for two more BBL seasons

Cameron Boyce re-signs with Adelaide Strikers for two more BBL seasons

Jamie Overton finished the 2023-24 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 as the leading wicket-taker for Adelaide Strikers with 16 wickets in nine games. Boyce was the second-leading wicket-taker with 14 poles.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2024 13:36 IST
Cameron Boyce celebrates a dismissal during BBL 2023-24.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cameron Boyce celebrates a dismissal during BBL 2023-24.

Wily leg-spinner Cameron Boyce has re-signed with the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers and will stay with them for the next two seasons of Australia's premier T20 men's competition.

Boyce formed a formidable spin pair with fellow leggie Lloyd Pope at Strikers during the 2023-24 season. Together the duo accounted for 27 batters during the season that saw an impressive performance by Strikers under their newly designated captain Matt Short.

While Boyce picked up 14 wickets in 11 games at an excellent economy rate of 6.92, his partner-in-crime Pope was a touch expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate of 8.80 and snared 13 scalps in just six games in the season.

The pair performed exceedingly well in the absence of Adil Rashid who missed out on the recent season due to a back injury.

Boyce lauded Pope for his efforts and urged Strikers' management to go in with a three-pronged spin attack in the next season of the BBL.

"The best thing that Popey and I did this year was put some pressure on not only Rash but the Strikers as well to make some hard decisions,” Boyce was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

Related Stories
Sanjana Ganesan shuts down troll for body-shaming remark on her post with husband Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan shuts down troll for body-shaming remark on her post with husband Jasprit Bumrah

Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's longest-living Test player passes away at 95

Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's longest-living Test player passes away at 95

'I cannot forget that game...': Mohammad Nawaz recalls Virat Kohli's heroics at MCG in T20 World Cup

'I cannot forget that game...': Mohammad Nawaz recalls Virat Kohli's heroics at MCG in T20 World Cup

"I think ultimately when you’re in an organisation and you’re making hard decisions, it’s the best thing for the team.

"I don’t know where Adelaide sits in terms of Rash at this point but I imagine he is going to be in the forefront of their minds come the draft and whatever happens there.

"Obviously it’s nice to have the season I did, it would be great to see Popey there again and it would be great to see Rash, I would love to play with him and I think all the fans would be excited to see a trio of spinners," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement