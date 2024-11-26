'Came here as a teenager and we grew together over 9 years': Rishabh Pant pens thank you note after DC exit

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant will be playing for the Lucknow Super Giants after spending nine years with the Delhi Capitals

Loyalty in franchise sport is a fickle word. Maybe it only matters to the fans and it does help the fanbase grow but other than that? Who thinks about the franchise or the player when they stop caring about each other? Virat Kohli has been the only one to maintain such a bond with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 18th year in the running and others have fallen on the way. Rishabh Pant was the latest one to be added to the second list after parting ways with the Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals to their credit did use their Right-to-Match card at INR 20.75 crore for Pant despite the reports of disagreement between the two parties. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had secured Pant at that price before raising it exponentially to INR 27 crore and the Capitals backed out after that. While the Super Giants were glad to have him, it was difficult for the Capitals and the Delhi fans to see Pant leave the franchise after starting his IPL journey with them back in 2016.

A day after the two-day auction in Jeddah, Pant took to social media to pen a thank you note to the Capitals and the fans.

"Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing," Pant wrote while sharing a reel of his best memories with the Delhi team. "From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, the fans.. You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life," Pant added mentioning the last season when he missed the IPL but the fans thronged the stadiums with their tributes and love for the cricketer to watch his side in the action.

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," Pant signed off as LSG look to fit him in the puzzle after KL Rahul's exit.

"Teams badal sakti hain, par Dilli ke dil mein aapki jagah hamesha rahegi (Teams can change but you will forever be in the hearts of Dilli). Wishing you the best, Rishabh," Delhi Capitals wrote in the comments section, which was filled with lovely messages from the fans.

It was an exchange offer of sorts as LSG got Pant from Delhi and gave KL Rahul back to the 2020 finalists, but at almost half the price. Rahul has had questions over him as a leader and as a T20 batter in the last few seasons and hence the reduced price but Hemang Badani will hope to give the potential captain the role clarity and ask him to be a little more aggressive as the Capitals have been able to get a pretty solid side.