Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
  'Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag bana ke bheja hai' - Akash Deep in awe of India fast bowler

'Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag bana ke bheja hai' - Akash Deep in awe of India fast bowler

Akash Deep is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh starting September 19. He featured in the first round of the Duleep Trophy and picked up nine wickets for India A including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He is keen on learning new things from other fast bowlers.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 12:17 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : GETTY Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah

Akash Deep is one of the upcoming pacers who recently made it to the senior team and can go a long way. He is part of India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh starting September having impressed in the first round of the Duleep Trophy last week accounting for nine wickets including a five-wicket haul plying his trade for India A.

The right-arm fast bowler also made his India debut earlier this year against England in Ranchi picking up three wickets. For the first time though, he will be sharing the dressing room with arguably India's best fast bowler at the moment, Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep is looking forward to joining the Indian team soon with less than a week to go for the match and learn a few tricks from him. However, according to him, god has made Bumrah differently in terms of talent and skills and it's tough to follow his action.

"Bumrah bhai is a legend and he is completely different. It is actually tough to follow him. We can learn a few things from him. Unko bhagwan ne alag hi bana ke bheja hai. We cannot learn much from him. I look at Siraj and learn from him," Akash Deep said while speaking to IANS. Moreover, he is also excited to reunite with Mohammed Siraj having shared a new ball with him on his Test debut in Ranchi.

The 27-year-old doesn't believe in following only one bowler in his career. According to him, one can learn from all the bowlers as all of them are different and have special skills. All the bowlers across the world have different techniques and actions. I follow Kagiso Rabada and Shami bhai. I look at Siraj and learn from him. It's not like I follow only one bowler entirely. I learn a little from every bowler," the fast bowler added. 

