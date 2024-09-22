BR vs SLK, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BARBADOS ROYALS X Barbados Royals will be keen to seal a top-two spot in CPL 2024

Barbados Royals lost their top spot to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who ensured that the four playoff teams were confirmed in the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with their win against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The Royals are coming off a close loss against the Saint Lucia Kings, yesterday, and will be keen to get one up on the Faf du Plessis-led side in CPL 2024 as they aim to finish in the top two.

Three teams are tied on 10 points after playing seven matches with net run rate being the only separator. The Sunday morning clash in Guyana might be really crucial in terms of deciding the four playoffs spots with Trinbago Knight Riders being the fourth team. The Saturday clash was a reality check for the Royals for their overdependence on Quinton de Kock and hence the batting line-up will have to come back as a group to keep the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Noor Ahmad at bay.

Thankfully for the Royals, this defeat came at very right moment in their campaign as they still can do the corrections and be in the position to finish in the top two to have two chances to make it to the final.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 24, BR vs SLK

Quinton de Kock (vc), Rahkeem Cornwall, Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert, Maheesh Theekshana, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock(w), Kadeem Alleyne, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell(c), David Miller, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Maheesh Theekshana, Nyeem Young, Obed McCoy

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Ackeem Auguste, Aaron Jones, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad