Blow for South Africa, Gerald Coetzee ruled out of 2nd Sri Lanka Test and Pakistan tour

South Africa have suffered a huge blow as star pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test match against Sri Lanka and from the all-format series against Pakistan. Coetzee featured in the first Test in Durban and picked up a groin injury due to which he is expected to miss out on cricketing action for the next six weeks.

Coetzee picked up the injury while bowling on Day 4 of the first Test. Scans have confirmed that the right-arm pacer has a muscle strain in his right groin. "Proteas Men’s fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming all-format tour against Pakistan due to a groin injury," Cricket South Africa confirmed in a post on X.

"The 24-year-old experienced discomfort while bowling on day four of the first Test at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Results of the scan revealed a right groin muscle strain. His recovery period is estimated to be between four to six weeks," the board added.

Coetzee bowled sporadically on Day 4 of the Test. He sent down three overs in his first spell on the morning before delivering two in the second spell. Coetzee came in and bowled three overs in the second session and got the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal.

The South Africa coach, Shukri Conrad had said after the end of the day's play that Coetzee had told him at lunch that he "felt a groin niggle".