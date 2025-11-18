Bhuvneshwar Kumar urges fans to keep calm despite defeat to South Africa in first Test in Kolkata Bhuvneshwar Kumar downplayed India’s three-day Test loss to South Africa, saying spin-friendly pitches aren’t new and defeats are part of the game. He backed the four-spinner selection, avoided commenting on Shubman Gill’s workload.

Kolkata:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has urged calm in the wake of India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, playing down concerns over the turning surface that came under scrutiny after the match ended inside three days. India, chasing just 124, faltered dramatically, prompting renewed debate about the nature of pitches being prepared for home Tests.

Bhuvneshwar, however, argued that the pitch should not be singled out for criticism, noting that similar conditions have long been part of India’s Test cricket landscape. He emphasised that the outcome should be viewed in context and not as a crisis.

"This is not the first time a spin-friendly track has been prepared. No one raised this question (before) because India was winning. And, winning and losing is part of the game,” Bhuvneshwar was quoted as saying by PTI.

India’s collapse drew parallels with their 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand last year, where spin-friendly conditions also contributed to their downfall. South Africa’s bowlers made the most of the Eden Gardens surface, exploiting variable bounce and sharp turn to secure a rare overseas Test win in India. Kumar, though, insisted that a single setback should not trigger alarm.

“It's not that the team has not lost before or it has lost for the first time. I don't think it's (defeat) a big worry for me,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar backs India’s idea to play four spinners

A major point of discussion after the loss was India’s decision to field four specialist spinners, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Kumar backed the selection, arguing that the conditions warranted heavy reliance on spin.

“The way the wicket was prepared, we all know that the requirement was for four spinners (Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar). We had some good spinners, it was a turning track and the way the match went, it was a good decision to play (four) spinners,” he said.

India also missed captain Shubman Gill, who sat out due to a neck injury suffered earlier in the match. Kumar refrained from commenting on Gill’s workload and leadership responsibilities.

“Gill has become captain recently. If he so desires, he would speak out for himself. He is part of the think-tank, decision-making, so if he really needs rest he will say that he needs rest. Mentally and physically he is in a position to say that,” the pacer mentioned.