BGT 2024-25 stats: Bumrah clinches Player of the Series, Head top run-getter, Boland with best figures

Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah with the BGT Player of the Series award in Sydney on January 5, 2025

Australia and India concluded the non-stop 45-day action with the former winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by a 3-1 series win on Sunday. Australia thrashed India by six wickets to win the Sydney Test match and also scored a place in the WTC 2025 final.

Despite winning the series opener in Perth, the Indian team failed as a unit and was eliminated from the race for the WTC final berth. The only positive for the Indian team was the performance of Jasprit Bumrah who clinched the Player of the Series award.

The fast bowlers dominated the five-match series with Bumrah claiming 32 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 13.06. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland also produced some incredible spells but Bumrah stood out at the top to deservingly take the Player of the Series award.

Travis Head finished as the leading run-getter with 448 runs in 9 innings at an impressive strike rate of 92.56. He scored two back-to-back centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane after missing out on one by just 11 runs in Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal registered two big fifties in the last Test in Sydney but his sensational 161 in the series opener in Perth proved the highest individual score in this BGT series. Bumrah claimed the highest 3 five-wicket hauls but it was Scott Boland who produced the best bowling figures with 6 wickets for 45 in the second innings of the last Test.

BGT 2024-25 Stats