Ben Stokes reacts to Brendon McCullum's appointment as white-ball head coach of England | WATCH

Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes during a chat.

England have entrusted Brendon McCullum with the responsibility of coaching their white-ball squads based on the impact that he has created on their Test side. The England managing director Rob Key believes that a coach like McCullum committing full-time to English cricket in a day and age where franchise cricket is slowly challenging international cricket for space and eyeballs is a huge deal.

"I think it's great for English cricket," England's red-ball Ben Stokes told Sky Sports when asked to share his thoughts on McCullum's new role. "What Baz (Brendon McCullum) has given to this team and the individuals in the team and the confidence it has instilled in myself and the team is brilliant.

"I am really looking forward to the guys who are involved in the white-ball team to experience that as well. He is a fantastic human being and a great coach. I am really excited for the white-ball side to be able to go forward with Baz and Jos (Buttler) in front. He (McCullum) obviously has taken this challenge on board because he feels like he can make a difference and he can help and that's something you want in your coach."

Watch Ben Stokes' reaction to Brendon McCullum's appointment as head coach of England's white-ball teams:

Stokes asserted that it is important for a team to have a coach who knows what he is signing up for and someone who comes with a roadmap rather than someone who takes the back seat and lets the situation dictate terms to the players.

"You don't want a coach who's just gonna come in and let things just play out and whatever will be.. will be...but Baz is a very determined person to come in and make an influence wherever he goes in the world as a coach. I think it's unbelievable for English cricket that Brendon's gonna be coaching both teams," Stokes concluded.