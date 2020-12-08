Ben Stokes' father dies after battle with brain cancer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEN STOKES Ben Stokes shared a picture with his father Ged before leaving for the UAE for IPL 2020

Former New Zealand rugby player and father of international cricketer Ben Stokes, Ged, passed away on Tuesday, aged 65, after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.

The news was announced by Workington Town, a rugby club for which Ged had played for in 1982-83 season before returning as their coach in 2003.

"It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away," the club wrote in a tribute on Twitter. "Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."

A year ago, when Ben was in South Africa in December for a Test series, his father was diagnosed with brain cancer. Ben had later left for New Zealand during the Test series against Pakistan in England withy the ECB granting him an indefinite leave.

Stokes retruned to cricketing action in the UAE for IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals and followed it with his participation in the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

"Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough," Stokes had written in his column in the Daily Mirror two months back. "It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can.

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences."

During IPL 2020 and during the Pakistan Test series, when Stokes had scored a century, he dedicated it to his father with a three-fingered salute.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I have," Stokes added. "He told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and I have a duty as a husband and father as well.

"We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game."