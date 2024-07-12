Ben Stokes claims incredible double to join Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis on elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes joined two all-time greats of Test cricket in Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis as he dismissed Kirk McKenzie on the third delivery of the 12th over during West Indies' second innings at Lord's on Thursday, July 11.

Stokes pinned McKenzie in front of his stumps to complete 200 wickets in the longest format of the sport and equalled Sobers and Kallis.

The English allrounder became only the third player in the history of the sport to score 6000 Test runs and snare 200 wickets in the format after the West Indian legend Sobers and South Africa's all-time great Kallis.

Sobers was the first player in history to achieve the feat and finished his career on a high. The southpaw picked up 235 wickets at an average of 34.03 in 93 Tests for the Windies, including eight four-fors and six five-wicket hauls.

He also scored 8032 runs at a scintillating average of 57.78 with the help of 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Kallis gave the cricketing world a glimpse of what a modern-day allrounder looked like and pulled off feats that the current generation of players are eagerly looking to emulate.

Kallis fell eight short of completing 300 Test wickets. He averaged 32.65 with the ball in hand in Tests and claimed seven four-fors and five five-fors.

His batting stood out as he amassed 13289 runs at an average of 55.37 with the help of 45 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Stokes has scored over six thousand Test runs, including 13 tons and 31 fifties at an average of 35.48 and averages 31.99 with the ball in hand in red-ball cricket.

The England red-ball captain looks hungry for more in the format and is determined to help his team regain the Ashes in Australia.