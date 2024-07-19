Ben Duckett surpasses Rohit Sharma in WTC 2023-25 with his 71-run knock vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Duckett and Rohit Sharma

Ben Duckett scored 71 runs off just 59 balls with a staggering 14 fours to his name on the opening day of the ongoing second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After losing the toss, England posted 416 runs on the board before getting bundled out in the 89th over. Ollie Pope was the star for the hosts smashing 121 runs with 15 fours and a six while Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes scored fifties.

England got off to a poor start losing Zak Crawley in the very first over but that didn't have any effect on Duckett as he went about his business staying true to Bazball philosophy. In the process, he also climbed the ladder in the list of most runs scored in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25. He is currently the sixth highest run-getter in the third edition of WTC with 738 runs to his name in 21 innings at an average of 35.14 with a century and three fifties to his name.

His 71-run knock helped him go past India skipper Rohit Sharma as well who is now at the eighth place in the list. Rohit has so far scored 700 runs in 16 innings in this WTC at an average of 46.66 with three centuries and as many half-centuries. Rohit is currently enjoying the break away from the game after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA beating South Africa in the final.

He will next feature in the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in the first week of August and will only be able to return to Test cricket during the home season in September when India is scheduled to host Bangladesh and New Zealand. By then, Rohit is likely to go down in the tally even further with Ben Stokes in touching distance behind him having mustered 677 runs so far in 21 innings at an average of 32.23.

