BCCI to hold IPL 2025 player auction in November end or early December, reports

Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins during the IPL 2024 final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking to hold the Indian Premier League 2025 player auction in November end or early December. The BCCI is also expected to announce the retention rules and potential auction date in the next two days.

According to a report from IANS, the top cricket governing body will announce the highly-anticipated retention rules for the 2025 edition. Many teams have previously reported their voice against the mega auction as they are not able to keep a hold of their core team.

"IPL 2025 auction will take place in November end or early December this year. Rules of it will be out in a couple of days," BCCI sources told IANS.

The BCCI is also facing a dilemma over the impact player substitution rule going into the IPL 2025. Many fans, including some cricketers, have spoken in favour of scrapping the rule saying it has hammered the role of all-rounders.

Most recently, Lucknow Super Giants' new mentor Zaheer Khan highlighted the importance of the impact rule as it has proven a great platform for young Indian cricketers. In July end, the BCCI's general secretary Jay Shah led the meeting of all ten team owners to hear their thoughts on the impact player and retention rules.

According to the current rules, teams can only retain four players going into the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad are reportedly pushing for the rule change as they are looking to retain their key players after an impressive 2024 campaign.