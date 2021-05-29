BCCI to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE; will seek time for call on T20 World Cup

Image Source : IPLT20.COM BCCI to conduct remainder of IPL in UAE

The BCCI has decided to hold the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. The decision was taken in the Special General Meeting (SGM) organised earlier on the day to discuss the T20 League, as well as the future of domestic and international cricket throughout the year amid the pandemic.

The BCCI will hold the remaining season in the September/October window. According to a BCCI press release, the decision was taken keeping in mind the monsoon season in India, which usually comes during the two available months.

The BCCI will also hold talks with other international boards regarding the availability of foreign players during the tournament.

However, it is expected that the potential non-availability will not be the deal-breaker in resuming the season.

In addition, the BCCI will also propose to the International Cricket Council to give the board time until the end of June to take a decision over the T20 World Cup, which is currently scheduled to take place in India later this year.

The 2021 season was suspended earlier this month after multiple participating franchises reported COVID-19 cases within their camps. Following the suspension of the tournament, the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship and the five-Test tour of England.

The members of the Indian Test team are currently serving their mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai and will depart for the United Kingdom on June 2.

Southampton will hold the final of the WTC between June 18-22.