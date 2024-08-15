Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms India not in contention to host Women's T20 World Cup in case of venue swap

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms India not in contention to host Women's T20 World Cup in case of venue swap

The ICC had announced the fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World on May 5. The tournament is going to witness the participation of 10 teams who will be divided equally into two groups of five each.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 10:46 IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has revealed that India is not going to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in case there is a change of venue due to the ongoing political conflict in Bangladesh.

Shah also revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approached the BCCI asking if it "would conduct the World Cup" following a student-led uprising in Bangladesh that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no," Shah stated during an interaction with the Times Group journalists at the TOI's Mumbai office on Wednesday, August 14.

More to follow............

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement