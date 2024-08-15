BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms India not in contention to host Women's T20 World Cup in case of venue swap

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has revealed that India is not going to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in case there is a change of venue due to the ongoing political conflict in Bangladesh.

Shah also revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approached the BCCI asking if it "would conduct the World Cup" following a student-led uprising in Bangladesh that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no," Shah stated during an interaction with the Times Group journalists at the TOI's Mumbai office on Wednesday, August 14.

More to follow............