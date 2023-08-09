BCCI paid record Rs 1,159 crore tax last year and over Rs 4,200 crore in last five years

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER BCCI office-bearers during the Annual General Meeting on October 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly paid Rs 1,159 crore in income tax last year and almost Rs 4,300 crore in the last five years. Despite having a tax exemption, the world's richest cricket board continues to pay substantial amounts in taxes over the years.

Shiv Sena's Anil Desai raised a query in the Rajya Sabha asking whether the BCCI has made any income tax payments in the last five years. According to a report from Cricbuzz, Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, revealed the cricket board's income tax payments in a written query.

"Whether the Government is aware that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ranks as the second richest sports body globally, and if so, could the income and expenditure of the BCCI over the past five years be provided? Whether the BCCI has made any income tax payments during the last five years, and if so, could the specifics be elucidated? If not, could the reasons behind this be explained?" Anil Desai asked in his query.

Pankaj Chaudhary responded to Desai's query and presented BCCI's Income and Expenditure details on Wednesday. The BCCI paid Rs 596.63 crore in income tax for the 2017-18 financial year but has paid over INR 800 crore each in the last four years. The governing body paid Rs 844.92 crore in the previous year and Rs 1,159 crore in the 2021-22 year.

According to a report from Daily Tribune, the BCCI's revenue for the last year was around $919 million and an expenditure of around $370 million, leaving them a surplus of $549 million. The Indian cricket board earned a whopping $6.2 billion by selling media rights for the Indian Premier League and has recently released a tender for media rights for India's home international matches for the 2023-27 cycle.

