BCCI extends Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach along with support staff

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, decided to extend the tenure of Rahul Dravid as India's head coach. His contract officially ended after the conclusion of World Cup 2023 and is currently away from the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia. However, Dravid and his entire support staff will now travel to South Africa where India will play 3 T20Is, as many ODIs and 2 Test matches.

BCCI confirmed the development coming out with an official release while aso appreciating Dravid's role in India's recent unbeaten run to the final of the World Cup. For the unversed, the support staff comprising, Vikram Rathore (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) will also continue in their respective roles. However, BCCI has not stated that the exact duration of the extension for the coaching staff.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," Dravid said after his extension as India's head coach was confirmed.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also lauded Dravid's contribution during his tenure at the helm and specifically appreciated the team's performance under him at the World Cup. "I had mentioned that there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over the role of Head Coach at the time of his appointment, and Mr. Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team.

"Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level," he said.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, "Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way."

