Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
  New retention rules for IPL 2025 mega auction confirmed; RTM card option returns after 6 years: Report

New retention rules for IPL 2025 mega auction confirmed; RTM card option returns after 6 years: Report

The new retention rules for the IPL 2025 mega auction have been confirmed. Teams can retain a maximum of six players ahead of the mega auction for the IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians are expected to retain their core group of players with an extra retention available for the next season.

Written By : Sumeet Kavthale, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: September 28, 2024 21:39 IST
IPL 2025 retentions
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mumbai Indians players during the IPL game at Wankhede Stadium on May 6, 2024

The new retention rules for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction have reportedly been confirmed. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the franchises can retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction for the IPL 2025. The Right to Match (RTM) card is back after six years, while the Impact player rule will also stay, according to the report.

The teams can directly retain up to six players, use a combination of retention and Right to Match (RTM) or use six RTMS without retention. 

More to follow...

