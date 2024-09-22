BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : AP India won the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai by 280 runs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an unchanged squad for the Indian team for the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on Friday, September 27 at Green Park in Kanpur. The entire squad has been retained from the first Test which the hosts won by 280 runs with Rohit Sharma leading the side and Jasprit Bumrah too staying for the series decider.

India's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal