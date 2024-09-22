Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur

India completed a magnificent win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai by 280 runs with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant being the top performers. The second and final match of the series will kick off in Kanpur on Friday, September 27.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 12:29 IST
India won the first Test match against Bangladesh in
India won the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai by 280 runs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an unchanged squad for the Indian team for the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on Friday, September 27 at Green Park in Kanpur. The entire squad has been retained from the first Test which the hosts won by 280 runs with Rohit Sharma leading the side and Jasprit Bumrah too staying for the series decider.

India's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

