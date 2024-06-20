BCCI announces blockbuster home season for 2024-25 season feat BAN, NZ and ENG - check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India will be playing five Tests at home in a blockbuster home schedule for 2024-25 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a blockbuster home schedule for the Indian men's team from September 2024 to February 2025 including five Tests, eight T20Is and three ODIs in the run-up to the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in February-March in Pakistan. India will be playing a couple of Test matches against Bangladesh in September before a couple of Tests against New Zealand in October with the third one spilling over to November.

In October, India and Bangladesh will also be involved in a three-match T20I series. The traditional venues have returned to host the Test matches with Chennai and Kanpur earmarked for Bangladesh games while Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai will host the three Tests against New Zealand respectively.

India vs Bangladesh

Match Date Venue Time 1st Test Sept 19-23 Chennai 9:30 AM 2nd Test Sept 27-Oct 1 Kanpur 9:30 AM 1st T20I October 6 Dharamsala 7 PM 2nd T20I October 9 Delhi 7 PM 3rd T20I October 12 Hyderabad 7 PM

India vs New Zealand

Match Date Venue Time 1st Test Oct 16-20 Bengaluru 9:30 AM 2nd Test Oct 24-28 Pune 9:30 AM 3rd Test Nov 1-5 Mumbai 9:30 AM

After being done with these two series, India will travel to Australia for what promises to be a cracker of five-match Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November, December and January. India have already played three series in the current World Test Championship cycle. After returning home, India host England once again in the first home assignment of the year, this time being the white-ball one featuring five T20Is and three ODIs leading up to the Champions Trophy.

India vs England

Match Date Venue Time 1st T20I Jan 22 Chennai 7 PM 2nd T20I Jan 25 Kolkata 7 PM 3rd T20I Jan 28 Rajkot 7 PM 4th T20I Jan 31 Pune 7 PM 5th T20I Feb 2 Mumbai 7 PM 1st ODI Feb 6 Nagpur 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Feb 9 Cuttack 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Feb 12 Ahmedabad 1:30 PM

Before the home season, India are set to tour Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka following the T20 World Cup 2024.