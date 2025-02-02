BCCI announced Rs 5 crore cash reward for Niki Prasad-led U19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X The junior women's team defended their U19 World Cup title for India after beating South Africa in the final

India retained the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with a comprehensive win over South Africa in the final in Malaysia on Sunday, February 2. Trisha Gongadi, who has been the star of the show for the junior Indian women throughout the tournament finished it off in style with a three-wicket haul and an unbeaten 44. India women remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and now have won both the editions that have been played so far.

The BCCI announced a Rs 5 crore cash reward for the whole team including the support staff led by the coach Nooshin Al Khadeer on the second consecutive title for the junior women after Shafali Verma and her side completed the successful tournament win in 2023 after beating England in the final.

The BCCI president Roger Binny on the title win of the Niki Prasad-led side said, "Congratulations to our girls for retaining the U19 Women’s World Cup. It has been an exemplary campaign wherein they’ve remained unbeaten throughout. We spoke about their performances at the Naman Awards last night and today they have made us all proud. This trophy reflects the growth of women’s cricket in India, and I’m extremely delighted to see each member shine in this tournament."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Honorary Secretary said, "I extend my best wishes to the India Under-19 Women’s team for their remarkable title defence at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. To achieve this historic feat and win the trophy for the second consecutive time showcases their dedication, resilience, and dominance on the global stage."

Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla and Parunika Sisodiya were heroes with the ball for the Indian team as the Women in Blue proved to be too good for the opposition. A few of them are set to play in the upcoming WPL and will only get better and improve in terms of experience by rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the game.