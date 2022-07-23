BCCI aims to cut costs by 80 percent using new software on age detection

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI logo

The BCCI is set to use new software on an experimental basis to detect age fraud. This software will be used with the existing TW3 method with an aim to save costs by as much as 80 percent.

The BCCI currently uses the TW3 method. The method is based on an X-ray of the left hand and wrist, to determine the age.

The current method costs Rs 2400 per bone test and takes about 3-4 days to give the results. On the other hand, the proposed usage of BoneXpert Software will give instantaneous results and cost only Rs 288.

Explaining the entire process, a BCCI note read: "The X-rays are taken at the respective home centres of state associations at the X-ray centre in the presence of an independent BCCI observer and sent to the BCCI AVP Department.

"BCCI AVP department collates them in a proper format and send it to two (2) independent radiologists on the BCCI panel for interpretation of bone age. Reporting also takes time since we have about 4 radiologists doing ratings of 38 associations and every radiologist does interpretation of about 8-9 associations.

"It can take any time between one day to three – four days to get the reporting of associations from the consultants depending upon the workload on them and number of players. Entire process takes around two (2) months to be completed."

The board will be working with the state associations on the experiment.

"Though we are satisfied by the trial data run on the limited number of X-rays in our databank, still we want to run a trial with large number of X-rays (approximately 3800) across all associations to be fully satisfied with the working of the software.

"Hence, we are proposing to use this software on a trial basis along with our traditional method of manual interpretation of x-rays by the radiologists," the note added.

Age fraud in the game of cricket is rampant across the country. In June 2019, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Alam was banned for two years after being found guilty of submitting an incorrect birth certificate. U-19 World Cup star Manjot Karla, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi batter Ankit Bawne are among the cricketers who have been found guilty of concealing their age.

