BBL Challenger moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

A snap five-day lockdown in Perth announced by the Western Australian Government on Sunday due to a Covid-19 case has forced Cricket Australia to shift Perth Scorchers' Big Bash League 'Challenger' match on Thursday to Canberra's Manuka Oval.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, and hosted by the Perth Scorchers following their defeat in The Qualifier on Saturday night. However, the Scorchers will instead remain in Canberra and face Brisbane Heat.

"We support all governments across Australia in their efforts to manage the ongoing public health situation and wish Western Australia all the best in managing these latest developments," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues in a statement.

"Likewise, we'd also like to thank the Perth Scorchers for their understanding regarding the decision to move The Challenger to Manuka Oval. This has been an unprecedented KFC BBL season and the ongoing flexibility and cooperation has been vital in getting us to this point of the Finals series," he added.

The BBL final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 6 between Sydney Sixers and winner of Thursday's Challenger match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.