Bangladesh vs Pakistan live: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I live on TV and streaming? The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to get underway on July 20. All three matches of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Here are broadcast and live streaming details of the series:

Dhaka:

Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to face each other today in the first of a three-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh are coming after registering a historic series win over Sri Lanka away from home. They will be keen on replicating this feat against Pakistan in front of the home crowd. Notably, Litton Das and his team toured Pakistan in the last week of May 2025 and lost all three matches of the series.

Pakistan are playing international cricket after a decent gap and the players will be eager to set the stage on fire. They have continued to leave out their star players - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi - with only seven months to go for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

As for Bangladesh, consistency has been their long-standing problem them but they will be chuffed, having won the T20I series against Sri Lanka after being 0-1 down. The likes of Tanzim Hasan, Shamim Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman, among others, will be important, even as captain Litton Das' form will be massive for the hosts.

When to watch the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I?

The first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will commence at 5:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before at 5 PM.

Where to watch the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I in India live on TV and streaming details?

There is no live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series in India. However, the live streaming of this series is expected to be available on the Youtube channel of Sports Central.

Squads

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (C), Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (C), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi